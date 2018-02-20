Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Performance In OT Win Over Flames

The Boston Bruins had a clear game plan entering Monday afternoon’s game against the Calgary Flames, and Bruce Cassidy believes his team lived up to the billing.

Following the Bruins’ thrilling 2-1 overtime win, Cassidy acknowledged Boston’s focus on defending better in front of the net. The B’s did improve in that area in support of Tuukka Rask, but the Bruins netminder also rose to the occasion with one of his best performances of the season.

For more from Cassidy, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports