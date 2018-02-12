Bruins’ Adam McQuaid Reacts To Breaking Nearly Year-Long Goal Drought

Adam McQuaid nearly went a full year without finding the back of the net, but the Boston Bruins defenseman found a pretty opportune time to break a 364-day goal drought.

With the Bruins and New Jersey Devils knotted at 3-3 in the third period Sunday, McQuaid’s shot from the blue line skipped its way into the Devils’ net to give Boston a late lead. The veteran’s tally turned out to be the game-winner in the B’s 5-3 win at Prudential Center.

