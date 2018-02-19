Bruins Aiming To Slow Down Flames’ Highly Skilled Forwards

The Bruins face off against the Calgary Flames on Monday for the second game of their West Coast trip. Boston is looking to bounce back after a tough 6-1 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.

The B’s are well-versed on what the Flames have to offer, with their last meeting being just a week ago. Calgary has one of the best lines in the NHL, led by former Boston College star Johnny Gaudreau, so the Bruins will focus on eliminating the Flames’ offensive opportunities.

