The New Jersey Devils had a chance to set the tone early Sunday night, but Anton Khudobin had other plans.

Travis Zajac was awarded a penalty shot just over six minutes into the first period, but the Devils forward came up empty thanks to the Boston Bruins goalie. Khudobin’s stop on Zajac was just one of his 35 saves in Boston’s 5-3 win over New Jersey.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports