Bruins’ Brad Marchand Looks To Be ‘More Aware’ After Five-Game Suspension

The Boston Bruins will receive a lift in Wednesday night’s game against the New York Rangers, as Brad Marchand is set to return from a five-game suspension.

Marchand received the hefty punishment after elbowing Marcus Johansson in the head during the Bruins’ matchup with the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 23.

Speaking after Boston’s practice Monday, Marchand expressed that the goal moving forward is to be “more aware” and not put himself in jeopardy of any more league punishments. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy echoed these sentiments, noting just how critical it is for the team to have Marchand on the ice.

