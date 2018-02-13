Bruins Face Tough Test In Trying To Slow Down Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau

The Boston Bruins are back at TD Garden on Tuesday to take on the Calgary Flames. This will be a true test for the Bruins, as the Flames are playing great hockey of late, winning four of their past five.

The Flames’ offense is led by forward Johnny Gaudreau, who currently has 66 points on the season. The Boston College product is one of the brightest young players in the NHL, and it will require a strong effort from Boston’s defense to slow down Johnny Hockey and Calgary’s top line.

For more on the Flames, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.