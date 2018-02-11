Bruins Lack Sharpness, Execute Poorly In First Period Against Sabres

The Boston Bruins were lacking quality execution in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, and it showed in an ugly first period..

Facing the worst team in the Eastern Conference, Boston had little crispness and precision to their game out of the gate, and it resulted in a sloppy — but scoreless — first 20 minutes.

For more on the Bruins, Check out the Amica Coverage Cam, video above presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports