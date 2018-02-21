Bruins Face-Off Live

Bruins Looking To End Their Six-Game Losing Streak To Oilers On Tuesday

by on Tue, Feb 20, 2018 at 9:54PM
489

The Boston Bruins will face off in Edmonton Tuesday night against the Oilers in the third and final game of their West Coast trip.

The Oilers have beaten the B’s in six straight meetings, and although Edmonton has struggled throughout the season, offensive threats like Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon are sure to give Boston some trouble.

For more on Tuesday’s matchup, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team