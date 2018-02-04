Bruins Notes: Power Play Surging Despite Brad Marchand’s Absence

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins are missing one of the most important pieces of their power play, but you’d never be able to tell.

Brad Marchand was serving the fourth game of his five-game suspension Saturday as the Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 at TD Garden. But Marchand’s absence appeared to be nary an issue as the B’s scored twice on the power play with two different forward units.

In fact, the Bruins have recorded a power-play goal in three of the four games Marchand has been watching from the ninth level.

The top unit was responsible for the first goal, with David Pastrnak potting the puck with Ryan Spooner, Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron and Torey Krug alongside him.

On the second goal, it was Krug lighting the lamp with David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk, Austin Czarnik and David Backes on the ice.

Krug was responsible for an assist on Pastrnak’s goal, and he scored the second. For a player that certainly has had his share of struggles, he has played some of the best hockey of his career of late, and it’s showing team-wide.

He’s had a point in four of his last six games, helping quarterback a power play that is ranked sixth in efficiency in the NHL.

Additionally, the Krug goal showed the Bruins’ adaptability as a whole.

Czarnik, who was called up from Providence mere hours before the game, fit into the power play seamlessly and did what he needed to in order to help create Krug’s tally. He logged just 32 seconds on the man-advantage, but he made it worthwhile in Boston’s time of need.

Throughout Marchand’s suspension — and periodically throughout the season — adaptability has been the story for the Bruins. Following Marchand’s suspension, the Bruins could have been headed for a world of hurt and possibly a skid without their top goal-scorer, but they’ve instead answered by winning three of those four games.

It will be nice for the Bruins to have Marchand back, but it also has to be equally reassuring — particularly for the young players and those thrust into roles they often aren’t in — that they can compete at a high level without him.

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Maple Leafs:

— Charlie McAvoy skated in his first game since having surgery to correct an abnormal heart rhythm. He logged 18:51 minutes of ice time in the win.

— Tuukka Rask extended his personal point streak to 20 games with Saturday’s win. He’s 18-0-2 in that stretch.

— Patrice Bergeron has scored a goal in 12 of his last 14 games.

— David Pastrnak is on an eight-game point streak (4-6-10).