Bruins Notes: Tuukka Rask Steals Two Points For Boston Vs. Flames

Tuukka Rask played just 20 minutes Saturday in the Boston Bruins’ dreadful 6-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, but it appears his poor performance got him back on track.

The Bruins star netminder played out of his mind Monday in the B’s 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Rask made 28 saves in all, with a bulk of them coming during the third period and overtime when the Flames seemed to constantly be on the attack.

There were countless times in the late stages of the game when it appeared Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan or Dougie Hamilton would finally stick one past No. 40.

But it never happened.

In fact, it’s very likely that the Flames’ talented frontline players will be seeing Rask in their nightmares for some time.

Here’s a glimpse of Rask’s impressive work during overtime:

A small snippet of the sustained pressure Tuukka Rask faced from the #Flames tonight. They were relentless in third and OT. The #NHLBruins defense struggled to contain their forwards down low repeatedly. The Bruins two points tonight belong to Tuukka, no doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/QiHB8s1S5Q — Colin Beswick (@CBeswick) February 19, 2018

After allowing four goals in 20 minutes against the Canucks, Rask allowed just one Monday, a rebound goal by Matthew Tkachuck, and turned away 13 high-danger chances. His ability to stonewall the Flames’ dangerous frontline was beyond impressive, as every one of Calgary’s shots in overtime came within 38 feet of the net, but never found the twine.

Rask’s 24th win of the season came via theft. The Bruins should have led by more after a dominant first period, but after the Flames recaptured momentum it appeared that their Western Canada swing would get off to a disappointing 0-2-0 start.

But Rask made game-saving stop after game-saving stop in overtime, helping the Bruins steal two points and rebound from their disappointing loss to the Canucks.

Here are more notes from Bruins-Flames:

— The Bruins now are just one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most points in the Eastern Conference.

— Boston had an 18-14 edge in high-danger chances Monday, but only controlled the puck for 50.5 percent of the time in 5-on-5.

— The B’s now are 8-1-0 in their last nine road games.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images