Bruins Notes: Ugly Loss To Canucks Provides Important Lesson In Perspective

It has been a long time since the Boston Bruins have played a game as ugly as they did Saturday night, and maybe that is something that should be remembered during the fallout of one of the worst losses of the season.

From puck drop to the final horn, the Bruins were simply outplayed by a team that has the sixth-fewest points in the league. The Vancouver Canucks made easy work of the Bruins, using a four-goal first period to pace their 6-1 win at Rogers Arena.

The Bruins neglected to defend in front of the net and in the slot, and the Canucks made them pay. Boston created plenty of chances when they got into the offensive zone, but carelessness in the neutral zone led to poor puck play and resulting slipshod defense.

But as the Bruins have surged for the better part of about two and a half months, it’s easy to forget that these losses happened with some frequency in the months of October and November.

In fact, flash back to the B’s ugly 4-2 loss at TD Garden on Nov. 26 to the Edmonton Oilers. At no point did it feel like the Bruins would win, the defense was appalling and the result on the ice reflected that.

But three days later, the Bruins took the Garden ice again and beat the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in a great show of resolve. Just over a week later, the Bruins began their point streak that has resulted in an ascension high up in the standings.

There’s a lot to learn from the Bruins’ lackluster effort Saturday night. But at the same time, let it be an example that this team has showed some fight this season.

Boston has a back-to-back lined up with the Calgary Flames and Oilers on Monday and Tuesday, and although Saturday was ugly, the season isn’t a lost cause because the Bruins left the best version of themselves in Boston against the Canucks in mid-February.

Therein lies the lesson: They’ve been in these situations before, and they have provided enough of a sample to prove that they will be able to move on from Saturday once the puck drops in Calgary on Monday.

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Canucks:

— Even though the Bruins lost Saturday, so did the Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs, so the Atlantic Division top-three were not affected.

The Bruins are set to see the Maple Leafs next Saturday, which will mark their first division matchup in two weeks.

— Boston went on the power play five times — not scoring on any of them — in Saturday’s loss, the most opportunities they’ve had since playing the Washington Capitals on Dec. 28. The Bruins also went 0-for-5 in the Capitals game.

— Bruins rookie Danton Heinen has a unique connection with the B’s prior to his days playing in Boston. The 22-year-old grew up just outside of Vancouver, and actually was in attendance when the Bruins knocked off the Canucks in Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals.

He estimated prior to the game that he’d have about 50 friends and family members in attendance.

— Heinen was not the only rookie with some family in Rogers Arena on Saturday. Jake DeBrusk was playing in the presence of his father, who was at ice level in between the benches for the TSN “Hockey Night In Canada” broadcast.

The second line winger joked to WEEI’s Ty Anderson before departing for Vancouver that he may ask his dad for a few pointers between shifts.

DeBrusk was far and away the best of the 12 Bruins forwards in the loss.

