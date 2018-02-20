Bruins Prospect Ryan Donato Scores For U.S. Olympic Team, Celebrates In Style

Boston Bruins prospect and Harvard Crimson forward Ryan Donato has been the most exciting player for the United States Olympic men’s hockey team in South Korea.

Donato scored his third goal of the tournament in Monday night’s qualification match against Slovakia. The tally gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead early in the second period.

Troy Terry misses the breakaway chance but Ryan Donato makes it 1-0 thanks to a nice bounce. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/3Q6sYD1GA8 — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) February 20, 2018

Donato was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Ryan’s dad and Harvard head coach, Ted Donato, was in attendance to see his son score.

A United States victory over Slovakia would set up a quarterfinal matchup with the Czech Republic.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Sports