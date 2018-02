The Boston Bruins are in Detroit on Tuesday for an Atlantic Division matchup with the Red Wings.

Although the B’s are without winger Brad Marchand, they’ll face Wings goalie Jimmy Howard who, after starting the season hot, hasn’t won a game in just over a month.

For more on the Red Wings, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images