The Boston Bruins are tasked trying to slow down a gifted St. Louis Blues offense Thursday night at TD Garden.

Blues veteran Jaden Schwartz has returned following a leg injury, and his linemates, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko, are huge goal contributors to the Blues as well.

For the full look at the Blues, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images.