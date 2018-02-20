Bruins Veterans Play Key Role In 2-1 Overtime Win Vs. Flames

The Boston Bruins bounced back Monday with a huge 2-1 overtime victory on the road against the Calgary Flames.

B’s veteran players were the stars of the show. Starting goalie Tuukka Rask had an amazing performance in net, stopping 28 shots and completely shutting down the Flames’ strong offense. Brad Marchand netted the game-winning goal in overtime, ending a 5-game goalless drought.

