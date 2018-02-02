Bruins Wrap: Offense Puts 45 Shots On Net As Boston Beats Blues 3-1

Two nights after their first regulation loss in nearly a month and a half, the Boston Bruins hosted a red-hot St. Louis Blues team that had beaten the B’s in eight of their last nine visits to the Garden.

The tough matchup proved to be no matter, however, as the Bruins doused St. Louis with shots, putting 45 pucks on net and potting a trio of them to secure the 3-1 win Thursday at TD Garden.

David Krejci tallied the first goal for the Bruins in the opening period, while Patrice Bergeron potted the decisive second goal in the final frame to secure the win. Jaden Schwartz added a goal for the Blues with 92 seconds to play, but David Backes scored an empty-netter in the final second to clinch the win.

Tuukka Rask made 32 saves in the win, while Blues netminder Jake Allen turned away 43 shots.

The B’s climb to 30-11-8 with the win, while the Blues fall to 31-19-3.

Here’s how it all went down:

BRUINS FINALLY STRIKE FIRST

Leading up to Thursday the Bruins had conceded the first goal in each of the previous eight games, but Krejci put an end to the streak with a chaotic first goal.

The puck flipped over Allen after he stopped a Jake DeBrusk shot from the slot, and Bruins and Blues aplenty went swatting at the puck, but it was Krejci who decisively connected and finished the goal.

The goal was reviewed to make sure there was not any goaltender interference, particularly in DeBrusk’s case since he was tripped by Alex Pietrangelo and went sliding into Allen. After a lengthy review, however, the goal was confirmed.

Here’s the aerial view:

This puck didn’t want to go in until David Krejci tapped it in..no Goalie Interference. I thought there would be. 1-0 @NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/LGjFOctxIl — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 2, 2018

PLENTY OF SHOTS, BUT NO GOALS

The second period lacked scoring, but it sure didn’t lack any scoring chances.

For the Bruins, at least.

Boston put 22 shots on net in second, but couldn’t beat Allen, who continued to stand on his head as he made 30 saves through 40 minutes. The Bruins ultimately compiled 18 scoring chances out of their 31 shots through two periods.

Although the B’s couldn’t finish, they put on quite the clinic in stickwork, most notably when Krejci dangled Vince Dunn (but he put the puck right in Allen’s glove).

David Krejci walks Vince Dunn but can’t beat Jake Allen pic.twitter.com/yfWTTlZh14 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 2, 2018

BERGERON POTS DECISIVE TALLY

Boston continued firing shots at Allen, and on their 40th shot of the game, they broke through for the second goal of the night.

Vladimir Tarasenko was whistled for the first penalty of the game at 8:35 when he hooked Torey Krug beside the net. It took the Bruins just 30 secondsto cash in, as Bergeron got the puck at the right face-off circle from David Pastrnak and one-timed a laser far side on Allen to record his 21st goal of the season.

Moments later, things got hectic again after a scrum in front of the net resulted in Tim Schaller and Dunn each getting two minute roughing penalties. The two minute stretch went scoreless though, with Rask making three saves during the four-on-four, and Allen stopping the lone Bruins shot on net to keep things at 2-0.

But with time winding down and the St. Louis net empty, the Blues had a nice tic-tac-toe goal that resulted in Schwartz finishing on the doorstep and pulling the visitors within one with 1:32 to play.

Jaden Schwartz taps home a feed from Tarasenko with 1:32 left. #stlblues cut the deficit in half. pic.twitter.com/5rp27TNknY — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) February 2, 2018

The Blues pulled Allen from the net again for the end of the game, and Backes scored the empty-netter in the final second.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will continue their homestand Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images