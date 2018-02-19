Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand’s Overtime Goal Lifts Boston Over Flames

Photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images

A goaltending exhibition broke out in Calgary on Monday, as three periods were not enough to decide a winner between the Flames and Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Saddledome.

With the game tied at one heading into the third period, both David Rittich (30 total saves) and Tuukka Rask (28 total saves) stood on their head during the final stanza, turning away countless scoring chances to send the game into overtime.

Rask continued to put on a clinic in the overtime period, stopping a flurry of shots from the Flames before Brad Marchand finally beat Rittich on a breakaway to give the Bruins a 2-1 win.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 36-13-8, while the Flames fall to 30-21-9.

Here’s how it all went down:

MID-AFTERNOON PASTA

The first six minutes of the game were very wide open, but Calgary got sloppy with the puck in its defensive zone and the B’s made them pay.

David Pastrnak stole the puck, curled and launched a shot stick side to beat Rittich. The goal snapped a three-game pointless streak for Pastrnak.

Great goal by David Pastrnak and it’s 1-0 #Bruins pic.twitter.com/NY4MczwgDz — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) February 19, 2018

Patrice Bergeron was credited with an assist on the play, his 25th of the campaign.

Boston outplayed Calgary for most of the period, outshooting the Flames 13-4, but the B’s were unable to extend their advantage.

FLAME ON

The B’s continued owning the ice to begin the second, but the Flames were able to even the score at the 5:28 mark in the second period.

Danton Heinen was sent to the box for slashing, putting Calgary on the man advantage. Johnny Gaudreau slid the puck to Sean Monahan who smoked it at Rask. The netminder made the save, but Zdeno Chara was unable to find the puck at his feet, and Matthew Tkachuk tucked it home.

Of course the #Flames score on the questionable power play. Tie game. Tkachuk with assists to Monagan and Gaudreau. pic.twitter.com/ID9PhGgUzH — Colin Beswick (@CBeswick) February 19, 2018

CLOSE CALLS

Both teams had opportunities in the opening minutes of the third stanza.

Flames center Sam Bennett had Rask beat on a shot from above the left circle, but he rang the post, much to the chagrin of the crowd at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Charlie McAvoy then had a solid opportunity at the 3:40 mark, but Rittich turned him away to keep the game tied. Boston had another golden opportunity a few minutes later when Pastrnak had a 1-on-1 against Rittich, but the goalie was able to make an outstretched leg-pad save.

Rittich making lots of big saves today. pic.twitter.com/90nZoagvTg — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 19, 2018

Calgary continued to threaten for the majority of the third period, but Rask continued to turn them away, including a massive save on a redirect from Gaudreau with 4:09 remaining.

Boston’s best chance to end the game in regulation came when Heinen launched a rocket at Rittich who made the save but couldn’t corral the puck. With the dish sitting on the doorstep, Riley Nash tried to poke it home, but Rittich made a diving save to preserve the tie.

MARCHY WINNER

The Flames owned most of the overtime period, as they launched shot after shot at Rask, but the B’s netminder was able to continually turn Calgary away.

And then after Rask made another tremendous save, the puck squirted out, giving Brad Marchand a breakaway opportunity that he didn’t waste.

The B’s star deked Rittch and went five-hole to give Boston the win.

Tuukka stealing 2 points tonight. Brad Marchand ices it late in OT in a beautiful five hole shot. You deserve this #NHLBruins fans. pic.twitter.com/5CM3LcEHj8 — Colin Beswick (@CBeswick) February 19, 2018

UP NEXT

The Bruins will be right back at it Tuesday when they visit the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 9 p.m.