Bruins Wrap: B’s Dominate Rangers 6-1, Extend Win Streak To Four

The Boston Bruins fell behind 1-0 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, but that was the only highlight for the home team in a one-sided affair at Madison Square Garden.

The B’s scored six unanswered goals in a 6-1 rout of the Rangers, who remain at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings after a fourth straight loss. The Bruins now have won four consecutive games and ended the Rangers’ five-game win streak in this rivalry.

The Bruins improve to 33-11-8 with the win, while the Rangers fall to 25-24-5.

Here’s how it all went down:

BOOSTING HIS VALUE?

Rangers forward Rick Nash, who reportedly submitted his no-trade list not too long ago, opened the scoring with a first-period goal. A good self-pass off the boards helped the veteran winger evade Zdeno Chara and speed towards the B’s net. Nash beat Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin to give the Rangers an early lead.

BRUINS BOUNCE BACK

Riley Nash scored the equalizer shortly after the Rangers took the lead. The Bruins forward nearly missed the puck, but he got just enough of his stick on it to find the open net. David Backes earned the primary assist, and he also took Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist out of position.

BIG Z!

Chara gave the Bruins their first lead with a very accurate snap shot that found its way through traffic and into the top left-hand corner of the net.

GIFT GOAL

Lundqvist is a top-tier NHL goalie, but he should have stopped the shot Patrice Bergeron scored on to give Boston a 3-1 second-period lead.

GOODBYE, HENRIK

Tim Schaller dangled his way through two Rangers and beat Lundqvist up high for his eighth goal of the season. Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault pulled Lundqvist and inserted backup goalie Ondrej Pavelec into the lineup after this goal.

DOMINATION

Bergeron scored his second goal of the game, this one shorthanded, in the second period. Brad Marchand made a great play to win the puck at the offensive blue line, and then he chased it down and found Bergeron to give Boston a commanding 5-1 lead.

FOURTH-LINE SKILL

Boston’s fourth line continued to outwork New York in the third period when Sean Kuraly scored the line’s second goal of the night.

ROUND 2

Adam McQuaid and Cody McLeod fought for a second time — they also threw down in the first period — in the third frame.

McQuaid and McLeod drop the gloves for the 2nd time tonight and 3rd time in their careers. McQuaid has won all 4 bouts. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/zQFC12cgDg — Colin Beswick (@CBeswick) February 8, 2018

UP NEXT

The Bruins host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports