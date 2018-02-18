Bruins Wrap: Defense Falls Apart In Brutal 6-1 Loss To Canucks

The Boston Bruins have had some memorable games against the Vancouver Canucks in recent memory.

Saturday night’s loss certainly was a memorable one, but for all the wrong reasons.

The Canucks were a runaway train from start to finish, scoring four goals in the first period en route to a 6-1 dismantling of the Bruins at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

The Bruins created some chances offensively — actually outshooting the Canucks 45-24 — but were outright horrid behind their own blue line and it showed. Former Bruins winger Loui Eriksson scored twice, including a tally just two minutes into the game, and the Canucks did not stop rolling from there.

Tuukka Rask made four saves in the first period before getting lifted at the break. Anton Khudobin made 13 saves the final two periods, while Canucks netminder Anders Nilsson turned away 42 shots over the entire 60 minutes.

The B’s fall to 35-13-8 with the loss, while the Canucks climb to 23-30-6.

Here’s how it all went down:

HORRENDOUS OPENER

Just two minutes into the game, the Bruins were playing at a deficit thanks to their old friend.

After a scrum in front of the net landed Rask on his back, Eriksson finished the puck right on the doorstep at 2:00.

LOUI ERIKSSON OPENS THE SCORING EARLY AGAINST THE BRUINS! pic.twitter.com/Aq1yaXPbXG — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) February 18, 2018

Daniel Sedin then began piling it on. Thomas Vanek got the puck in the face-off circle and skated toward Rask, and once he got the B’s goalie on his post he snapped the puck over to Sedin, who finished the wrister on an open net.

Bo Horvat then took his turn. Horvat got the puck in the neutral zone and skated into the offensive zone with speed. Charlie McAvoy tried to force him behind the net, but was overpowered as Horvat finished the third tally of the night.

Nilsson ➡️ Stecher ➡️ Horvat ➡️ 🥅🚨🎉 pic.twitter.com/UoPdnOkiB9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 18, 2018

To rub salt in the wound, winger Sven Baertschi added the fourth goal of the period for Vancouver with 1:21 to go.

CANUCKS KEEP ROLLING

Things appeared destined to continue getting worse for the Bruins as the Canucks built upon their lead less than three minutes into the second.

Jake Virtanen skated into the offensive zone, easily beating Torey Krug. Though he couldn’t beat Khudobin, Nic Dowd came in and cleaned up the rebound.

Virtanen takes the puck to the net (!!!)….. and Dowd pots the rebound#Canucks pic.twitter.com/iVo12r6YyS — Ryan Biech (@ryanbiech) February 18, 2018

The Dowd goal marked the end of the scoring for the period, even though both sides threatened multiple times.

SHUTOUT AVOIDED

The Bruins didn’t go down without a fight.

Following a busted attempt to clear the zone by Vancouver, Krug gathered the puck and skated into the slot, dumping it to Tim Schaller who snapped the one-timer to avoid the shutout.

The Bruins went on the power play near the midway point after a Vancouver bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct, but it had quite the adverse effect.

In the waning seconds of the advantage, the Canucks dumped the puck into the Bruins’ defensive zone, and after a Khudobin misplay, Vancouver gathered and moved the puck around, and Eriksson again potted the goal.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will continue their road trip through Canada on Monday against the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images