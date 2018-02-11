Bruins Wrap: Sabres Beat Bruins 4-2 Despite Losing Jack Eichel To Injury

The Buffalo Sabres are one of the worst teams in the NHL, but they aren’t afraid of the Boston Bruins.

The Sabres lost their best player in the first period and still left TD Garden with two points in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Saturday night.

Buffalo now is 2-1-0 against the B’s this season, with both of those victories coming in Boston.

The Bruins fall to 33-12-8 with the loss, while the Sabres improve 16-29-10.

Here’s how it all went down.

EICHEL DOWN

Sabres star Jack Eichel got tangled up behind the net with Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk with 6:52 left in the first period. Eichel appeared to be in lots of pain, but he did skate off the ice under his own power before heading to the locker room. The No. 2 pick from the 2015 NHL draft has tallied 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his last 15 games.

Hope Eichel is okay, this didn’t look good pic.twitter.com/sTkAmK7pnb — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 11, 2018

Eichel did not return to the game.

SABRES STRIKE FIRST

Evander Kane, who’s a potential trade-deadline target for teams that need some offensive depth, opened the scoring at 7:42 of the second period with a breakaway goal on B’s netminder Tuukka Rask. It was Kane’s first goal in 10 games.

DOUBLE UP

Scott Wilson gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead with a second-period goal. It looked like he played the puck with a high stick, but the linesmen didn’t blow the whistle to halt play.

BACK IN IT

Jake DeBrusk sped down the right wing and fed a gorgeous pass across the ice to a trailing Ryan Spooner, who beat Sabres goalie Chad Johnson to trim Buffalo’s lead to 2-1 at 14:39 of the second stanza. It was Spooner’s ninth tally of the season.

MOMENTUM SHIFTS

The Bruins had all the momentum as the second intermission approached, but the Sabres went back up to with a goal by Benoit Pouliot. The ex-Bruin unleashed a rocket past Rask to capitalize on a 3-on-1 rush that began with an Adam McQuaid turnover.

The Sabres went into the third period with a 3-1 lead, but it could’ve been a lot larger. In addition to scoring three goals in the second frame, Buffalo also had several shots hit the post.

ALMOST

The Bruins gave a valiant effort late in the third period as David Backes’ 10th goal of the season trimmed Buffalo’s lead to 3-2 with 59 seconds remaining, but Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen scored an empy-net goal to secure the win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins hit the road to take on the Devils in New Jersey on Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images