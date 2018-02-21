Bryce Brentz Thanks Boston In Heartfelt Message After Red Sox Trade

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Bryce Brentz to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday after reportedly agreeing to a five-year, $110 million contract with free agent slugger J.D. Martinez.

Brentz, who at one point looked like the front-runner to become Boston’s fourth outfielder in 2018, doesn’t harbor any ill will toward his former organization, though. Instead, he’s grateful for the opportunity the Red Sox gave him.

Here’s the heartfelt message Brentz posted Wednesday on Twitter:

Brentz, who was drafted in the first round (36th overall) by the Red Sox in 2010, appeared in just 34 major league games with Boston, the most recent of which came during the 2016 season. He hit .287 (25-for-87) with one home run, nine RBI and a .690 OPS in 90 career big league plate appearances.

Brentz had some success at the minor league level, though, even totaling 31 home runs, 85 RBI and an .863 OPS in 120 games with Triple-A Pawtucket last season. So perhaps a change of scenery will help the 29-year-old take the next step in his career.