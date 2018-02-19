Bubba Wallace Roasts Denny Hamlin After Chaotic Daytona 500 Finish

The 2018 Daytona 500 was filled with big wrecks and nail-biting drama, but the biggest destruction happened after the race.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. posted a historic runner-up finish by edging out Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 by .002 seconds. But after the two crossed the finish line, Hamlin slammed into Wallace, pushing the Richard Petty Motorsports driver into the wall.

After the finish, Wallace took a verbal shot at Hamlin in his post-race interview.

Bubba Wallace had himself a day. But he had some thoughts on that finish with Denny Hamlin. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ls2A2boiCc — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 19, 2018

Wallace, of course, is referring to Hamlin’s comment that 70 percent of NASCAR drivers take Adderall, a comment Hamlin later said was a joke.

Austin Dillon won the 60th running of “The Great American Race,” while Danica Patrick’s NASCAR career ended in a huge crash.

But it was Wallace, both on and off the track, who stole the show.

