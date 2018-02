The Vancouver Canucks have been struggling this season, but they still have quite the rookie sensation.

Brock Boeser is among the best young scorers in the NHL, tallying a 27-22-49 line through 54 games at just 20 years old. The youngster is pacing a skilled top line for Vancouver.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images