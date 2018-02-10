Carlos Cordeiro Wins U.S. Soccer Election For President, Succeeds Sunil Gulati

Carlos Cordeiro is the new boss of the United States Soccer Federation.

The former Goldman Sachs executive won U.S. Soccer’s presidential election Saturday at the organization’s annual meeting after earning a majority of votes in the third round of balloting. He’ll succeed Sunil Gulati, who was U.S. Soccer’s president since 2006.

Cordeiro beat Kathy Carter, whom many considered the other front-runner, and a host of others in the hotly contested and highly scrutinized election.

And we have a winner. Carlos Cordeiro is the new #USSFPresident. pic.twitter.com/rWdRFeQiCV — Alicia Rose DelGallo (@OSAliciaD) February 10, 2018

Cordeiro was a longtime vice president and board member at U.S. Soccer, with many considering him to be Gulati’s right-hand man. He thanked voters and his opponents after the voting.

It's an incredible honor to be elected @ussoccer President. I'm grateful to everyone who supported my campaign and I salute all the candidates who ran. I promise to work with all our members to unite our soccer family! #AimHigher — Carlos Cordeiro (@CACSoccer) February 10, 2018

Cordeiro now will oversee an organization that’s still reeling from the aftermath of the U.S. men’s soccer team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Hiring a new national-team coach will be among his top priorities at U.S. Soccer.

