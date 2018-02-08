Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas ‘Tired Of Being Traded,’ Wants To Stay In Cleveland

Isaiah Thomas prefers to put down roots at this point in his NBA career.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard told reporters Wednesday night he wants to stay with the team and he has no desire to be part of a trade for the fourth time in his career.

“I’m tired of being traded,” Thomas said. “I mean that’s not a good thing but I just want to be where I’m wanted. I like it here. It hasn’t been as planned but I definitely want to be here. We have a real chance to win an NBA Championship and I want to be a part of that.”

Thomas joined the Cavs last summer from the Boston Celtics as part of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving the other way. But things haven’t gone well in Cleveland for the two-time All-Star, with the Cavs mired in a 7-10 slump since Jan. 2 when he debuted with the team.

Some Cavs fans already have soured on Thomas, and at least one prominent commentator is calling on the Cavs to trade him ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline.

However, after leaving the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Celtics via trade winds, Thomas has made it known he’s ready to stay put for a while.

