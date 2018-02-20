Cavs’ LeBron James Doubles Down On Laura Ingraham Comments

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James refuses to back down from Laura Ingraham.

The back and forth between the Cleveland Cavaliers forward and FOX News host continued when James commented on Ingraham after leading Team LeBron to a 148-145 victory over Team Steph in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

“I will not shut up and dribble,” James told TNT’s Charles Barkley when asked if he had anything else to say to Ingraham after his initial response days earlier. “I owe it to my peers, my fans, the youth, and everyone that laid the path for me to get to this point.”

James then pointed out the NBA legends in attendance for All-Star Weekend, including Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabar, who during their careers faced adversity for speaking out on social issues.

After a sit-down interview alongside All-Star teammate Kevin Durant with ESPN’s Cari Champion, Ingraham reacted angrily towards their comments about President Trump.

The FOX host told both players to “shut up and dribble,” disqualifying their opinion because it’s “unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball,” she said on her show, “The Ingraham Angle.”

Ingraham has invited James to appear on her show to debate politics.