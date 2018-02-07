Cavs Star LeBron James Says He’d ‘Never Waive’ His No-Trade Clause

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, and with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the midst of a disastrous stretch of performances, the idea of trading franchise superstar LeBron James has begun to be debated among fans and media,.

James ended all speculation Tuesday night, though, confirming he won’t waive his no-trade clause and allow the Cavs to deal him, even though some teams reportedly have inquired about him.

LeBron: “I’m here for the long haul … I would never waive my no-trade clause.”#Cavs — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 7, 2018

James, of course, can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, and rumors have suggested he could be leaving Cleveland for the second time.

Cleveland’s embarrassing 116-98 loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night despite leading at one point by 21 was the Cavs’ fifth loss in the last eight games.

Isaiah Thomas has been a non-factor at both ends of the floor since returning from a hip ailment, Kevin Love is out for two months with an injury and Cleveland’s roster overall lacks youth and athleticism.

The future is not bright in Cleveland, but at least Ohio basketball fans will have at least a few more months of James wearing a Cavs jersey.