Celtics Doing ‘White-Out’ For Paul Pierce Ceremony With These T-Shirts

Photo via Darren Hartwell/NESN.com

BOSTON — It’s Paul Pierce Day in Boston, and the Celtics are pulling out all the stops.

The C’s will raise Pierce’s iconic No. 34 jersey to the rafters Sunday afternoon in a special retirement ceremony following Boston’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It should be a treat for those in attendance, who also will receive an extra perk: Each seat at TD Garden has been draped with a white T-shirt honoring Pierce’s number being retired.

The shirt pays tribute to a banner of Celtics retired numbers hanging from the rafters, with Pierce’s No. 34 in the bottom left corner.

Of course, that’s not the only banner hanging above TD Garden — Pierce’s will be 22nd number to be retired by Boston, so there are a few more — but The Truth will share this grid with dignitaries Dennis Johnson (3), Larry Bird (33), Kevin McHale (32), Reggie Lewis (35) Robert Parish (00) and Cedric Maxwell (31).

Not the worst company.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the ceremony set to begin approximately 20 minutes after the game ends.