Celtics Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will try to head into the NBA All-Star break on a high note.

The Celtics host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night in both teams’ final game before this weekend’s festivities at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The C’s and Clips previously met Jan. 24 in L.A., with the Celtics earning a 113-102 comeback win. Boston will look for the same outcome Wednesday in order to get back in win column following last Sunday’s blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Clippers online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN