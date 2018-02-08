Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Now that the NBA trade deadline has come and gone, there’s actual basketball to be played Thursday night.

The Washington Wizards will host the Boston Celtics in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s premier teams. The clubs previously met this season on Christmas Day, with the Wizards stealing a 111-103 win at TD Garden.

Both Boston and Washington enter the contest at Capital One Arena playing great basketball, as each team has won five of its last six games.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Wizards online:

When: Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT