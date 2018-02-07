Celtics Wrap: Raptors Crush Celtics In Matchup Between East’s Top Teams

Tuesday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors was supposed to be a tightly contested showdown between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

It failed to live up to the hype, though, as the Raptors embarrassed the Celtics in a 111-91 win at the Air Canada Centre.

The Raptors blew out the Celtics 36-19 in the second quarter en route to an easy win. Toronto’s defense was solid, too, holding the C’s to 39.8 percent shooting.

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving returned after missing the last few games with a quad injury. He tallied 17 points in 22 minutes, while Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 23 points. Terry Rozier led the C’s with 18 points.

The Celtics fall to 39-16 with the loss, while the Raptors improve to 37-16.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Aron Baynes

QUARTER OF RUNS

The Raptors jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead after a pair of 3-point shots by Lowry, but the Celtics clawed back with a 7-0 run to go ahead 9-8, led by five points from Irving during that stretch.

The Raptors went ahead 17-11 on their second 7-0 run of the quarter. It also helped Toronto that Boston missed two layups in transition. The C’s were 1-for-5 on shots in the paint to begin the game.

The Celtics went more than five minutes without scoring until a Rozier 3-pointer trimmed the Raptors’ lead to 19-14.

Toronto ended the quarter with a 22-18 lead. Brown led the Celtics with six points in the quarter. Irving and Rozier each chipped in five points for Boston. Lowry led the Raptors with 10.

RAPTORS’ BENCH LOCKED IN

The Raptors jumped out to an eight-point lead with a hot shooting start to the second stanza. Delon Wright came off the Toronto bench and scored seven points in seven minutes. A 7-0 run increased the Raptors’ lead to 41-29 — their largest of the game.

Wright’s fast-break dunk off a steal gave him 11 points and an 18-point Toronto lead at 47-29.

Delon Wright's made 5 of 6 shots and has 11 points in 11 minutes; seems economical to me — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) February 7, 2018

A 3-pointer by DeMar DeRozan brought Toronto’s edge back up to 18 at 55-37. The Raptors hit eight of their first 14 3-point shots, and they went into the break up 58-37.

The bench scoring was the difference, as the Raptors reserves outscored their C’s counterparts 30-15. Boston’s bench shot just 6-for-18 from the field. The Celtics, as a team, grabbed zero offensive rebounds and attempted just two free throws in the half.

Rozier led the C’s with 11 points at the half. Lowry (13), Wright (11) and Fred van Fleet (10) all scored in double-figures for the Raptors.

CELTICS’ STRUGGLE CONTINUE

The Raptors scored just four points in the first four minutes of the quarter, and yet they still increased their lead by one at 62-40. Toronto kept hitting from beyond the arc, and a Lowry 3-pointer put the Raptors up 75-51 with just under four minutes to play in the third stanza.

Boston’s offense was brutal. The C’s held the Raptors to 9-for-24 shooting and still were outscored 25-23 in the quarter.

NO COMEBACK

The Celtics and Raptors played their bench for the entire fourth quarter. Boston was unable to threaten Toronto’s lead at any point in the final 12 minutes. Toronto’s bench stayed hot from the field as the unit finished with 59 points.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT

An impressive sequence for Brown.

UP NEXT

The Celtics travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports