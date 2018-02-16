Charles Barkley Completely Dismisses Celtics In ‘First Take’ Appearance

Charles Barkley apparently hasn’t learned to not doubt the Boston Celtics.

Twice this season the TNT NBA Analyst has written off the C’s during broadcasts of their games, only to eat his words after Boston pulled out victories. And during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Friday, the ever-opinionated Barkley continued his Celtics-hating ways.

When talking about the Eastern Conference, Barkley offered this gem:

“(The Cavs) are the team to beat. There’s only two legitimate teams in the East: them and the Toronto Raptors.

Barkley, of course, isn’t the only person to doubt Boston amid its recent struggles.

He loses a little credibility, though, by admitting he’s barely watched any NBA games the last few weeks.

