Charlie McAvoy To Return For Bruins-Leafs 12 Days After Heart Procedure

Photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Charlie McAvoy is back.

The Boston Bruins rookie defenseman has been out since undergoing a procedure Jan. 22 to treat an abnormal heart rhythm. But the Calder Trophy candidate will be in the lineup for Saturday’s game between the Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Per Bruce Cassidy, Charlie McAvoy will return tonight. Kevan Miller and Noel Acciari remain out. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2018

With McAvoy back, and Kevan Miller, Noel Acciari and Brad Marchand still out, Boston fans should expect these lines for Saturday’s game at TD Garden:

#NHLBruins morning rushes: Heinen – Bergeron – Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Krejci – Spooner

Schaller – Nash – Backes

Vatrano – Kuraly – Czarnik Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Grzelcyk – McQuaid — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2018

McAvoy, of course has played a huge role in the Bruins’ success this season.

But Boston posted a 3-1-0 record in his absence, and currently sit second in the Atlantic Division behind the Tampa Bay Lightning.