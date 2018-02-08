Chris Long’s Outfit For Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade Is Peak-Philadelphia

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chris Long is ready to turn heads in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end will wear an exceptional outfit Thursday when his team parades through the streets of Philadelphia in commemoration of their Super Bowl LII victory. Long shared a photo of his parade styling on Twitter Thursday morning.

Long apparently is wearing an Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers throwback jersey and a fur coat that wouldn’t look out of place in the hit 1983 movie “Trading Places,” which was set in the city.

His outfit has received rave reviews on the internet.

Long just keeps on winning, even after the season ends.