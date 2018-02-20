Chris Sale Shares Story About J.D. Martinez Showing His Awesome Power

Chris Sale knows all too well how dangerous J.D. Martinez can be at the plate.

Sale appeared Tuesday on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” and was asked about Martinez, who reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract with the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Red Sox ace shared a story from when he was with the Chicago White Sox and Martinez was a member of the Detroit Tigers, and it should have Boston fans excited about the slugger’s offensive potential.

“I think it was 2016,” Sale said, per WEEI.com. “It was when he was on the disabled list, he broke his arm running into the outfield wall. The guy was out for (a month and a half), comes back, takes a couple of swings in the on-deck circle. First pitch the guy sees, takes me deep in the furthest part of the park of Detroit — this was when he was with Detroit and I was with Chicago — into the visiting bullpen.”

The home run in question came on Aug. 3, 2016. Martinez pinch-hit for James McCann to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning with the score tied 1-1 and immediately drove Sale’s first offering out of the ballpark, sending Tigers fans at Comerica Park into a frenzy.

It was an absolute shot, as you can see from the video below.

Now, Sale won’t have to worry about facing Martinez, who launched 45 home runs in 119 games last season with the Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks. And it sounds like he’s more than OK with that.

“Yes, very excited,” Sale said, per WEEI.com. “I have hung around him a little bit. He is a great guy from what I have gathered. He is a good teammate and works hard. The baseball stuff speaks for itself.”

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images