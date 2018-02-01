Cindy Crawford (And Kyrie Irving) Reprise Roles For 2018 Super Bowl Ad

Pepsi’s new Super Bowl commercial is all about winding back the clock.

“This is the Pepsi,” which will run during Super Bowl LII on Sunday, is loaded with celebrities who’ve appeared in past Pepsi ads. Most notable are the returns of supermodel Cindy Crawford, who starred in an iconic Pepsi ad in 1992, and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who reprises his famous Uncle Drew character.

Watch the new commercial below:

Not bad, Pepsi. Not bad.

Here’s the legendary Cindy Crawford ad:

And here’s the first edition of Irving’s “Uncle Drew” series, which debuted in 2012:

That never gets old.

Now, as far as the new commercial is concerned, we can’t help but wonder if Pepsi is showing subtle support for the Philadelphia Eagles, and not the New England Patriots.

The commercial’s backing song is “Boogie Feet,” a track by Kesha that also features Eagles of Death Metal.

Coincidence? You be the judge.