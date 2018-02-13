Colin Cowherd Explains Why Jimmy Garoppolo Is More Valuable Than Tom Brady

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

Quarterback is the most valuable position in all of sports, as even the most well-rounded NFL team can be derailed by shoddy play under center.

So if quarterback is the most valuable position, it would follow that Tom Brady, the GOAT, would be the most valuable quarterback, right?

Not if you ask Colin Cowherd.

The popular FOX Sports radio host gave his list of the eight most valuable quarterbacks in the NFL, and he had Brady coming in sixth.

Yes, you read that right.

Cowherd graded the quarterbacks on four traits — talent, replaceability, years left and importance to the organization — and he placed Aaron Rodgers at No. 1, with Jimmy Garoppolo coming in at No. 3.

Hear Cowherd’s rationale in the video below:

The 8 most valuable quarterbacks according to @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/lrLZKYDEqL — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 13, 2018

While Cowherd makes a convincing argument, we’d still have to put Brady in the top two based on his 2017 MVP campaign and importance to the New England Patriots, who now have Brian Hoyer backing up No. 12 instead of Jimmy G. Plus there’s no telling how long the seemingly ageless Brady will strap on his helmet.

Cowherd has been leading the Jimmy G hype train for a while, predicting the young QB will lead the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game next season.