College Basketball Odds: Clemson Hosts Duke On Sunday In ACC Showdown

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Two contests featuring teams jockeying for top seeding in next month’s ACC Tournament highlight this weekend’s college basketball schedule, starting on Saturday night when the North Carolina Tar Heels visit the Louisville Cardinals.

North Carolina has recovered from last month’s three-game straight up and against the spread slide by winning and covering in four straight outings, and now sits alone in fourth place in the ACC standings, one game up on Louisville going into Saturday’s Tar Heels vs. Cardinals betting matchup at KFC Yum! Center.

The Tar Heels’ recent swoon dumped them to No. 21 on the AP Top 25 rankings before rebounding to their current position at No. 14.

UNC also has endured a rollercoaster ride on the national championship odds. The Tar Heels opened the campaign at a middling +2500 on the college basketball futures at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, before climbing to +1800 following a 10-1 SU start. However, a subsequent 6-6 SU run sent those odds plummeting to +3300, before recently bouncing back to their current soft position at +2800.

The Cardinals also have overcome a recent slide with SU wins in their past two outings and take an 8-5 SU conference record into their Saturday night date with UNC. Louisville has been a shaky performer in recent home dates, posting just one victory in three games, putting the brakes on a 10-game SU win streak.

Louisville also has struggled in recent tilts with the Tar Heels, going 2-2 SU in their past four, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database. However, both those victories have come on home hardwood, including a 71-65 win as 1-point chalk in UNC’s last visit, two years ago.

Sunday afternoon’s schedule features a battle for second place in the conference as No. 11 Clemson plays host to No. 12 Duke. The Tigers and Blue Devils have been engaged in a see-saw battle in the standings since mid-January, and sport identical 9-4 conference records.

The Blue Devils have dominated head-to-head against Clemson, claiming victory in nine of 11 meetings, but posted outright losses as betting favorites in their past two visits to Littlejohn Coliseum.

As well, the top-ranked Virginia Cavaliers are idle this weekend but can clinch at least a share of first place in the ACC standings with a win on Wednesday when they host Georgia Tech in their penultimate home game of the season.

The Cavaliers have exceeded expectations with a 23-2 SU record, which has powered them to a short +600 wager on the national championship odds after opening at a distant +7500 on those betting futures at the sportsbooks.