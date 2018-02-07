Colts Press Conference Live Stream: Watch GM Address Josh McDaniels Situation

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Indianapolis Colts are in an odd state of flux thanks to Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels surprised the Colts on Tuesday by backing out of an agreement to be their next head coach, opting instead to remain in his role as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

Indy issued a statement on McDaniels’ about-face Tuesday night but has yet to comment further. That could change Wednesday morning, as general manager Chris Ballard is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. ET in which he’ll likely address the odd turn of events and provide an update on the Colts’ now-active coaching search.

Here’s how to watch Ballard’s press conference online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. ET

Live stream: Colts.com, Facebook, Twitter