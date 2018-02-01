Conor McGregor: Floyd Mayweather Among Potential Opponents In Next UFC Fight

Conor McGregor is calling out names left and right.

The UFC superstar-turned-boxer conducted an impromptu interview Wednesday night with YouTuber Adam Glyn, in which he predicted what would happen if Floyd Mayweather fought him in a UFC bout, addressed Ronda Rousey’s impending WWE career and revealed whom he might face in his next UFC fight.

Mayweather beat McGregor last August in a highly touted boxing match, but the Irishman believes the boxing legend would stand no chace of beating him in the octagon.

“I’d do as I please against him (Mayweather), but if he does do it — I know he’s flirting with it — I would have respect for him,” McGregor said. “I think it would get his earned respect if he was to step in.”

Mayweather this week posted two videos on social media in which he trains at a mixed-martial-arts facility, prompting widespread speculation over his next fight.

Come at the king, you best not miss… pic.twitter.com/uHx4SJngHx — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) February 1, 2018

McGregor’s comments to Glyn came in the aftermath of Mayweather’s MMA teaser, and they sure are fighting words.

Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images