MLB

Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Demands ‘Change’ After Florida High School Shooting At His Alma Mater

by on Thu, Feb 15, 2018 at 10:19AM
921
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo

Photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images

The latest school shooting  hit too close to home for Anthony Rizzo.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman demanded change Wednesday night in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people were killed. Rizzo, a graduate of the school, used Twitter to offer condolences and issue a call for change, presumably to local and national gun laws.

The Boston Red Sox selected Rizzo out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the sixth round of the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft. He has since become a three-time All-Star, World Series champion and respected representative of his South Florida community.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team