Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Demands ‘Change’ After Florida High School Shooting At His Alma Mater

The latest school shooting hit too close to home for Anthony Rizzo.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman demanded change Wednesday night in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people were killed. Rizzo, a graduate of the school, used Twitter to offer condolences and issue a call for change, presumably to local and national gun laws.

Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 14, 2018

The Boston Red Sox selected Rizzo out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the sixth round of the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft. He has since become a three-time All-Star, World Series champion and respected representative of his South Florida community.