Curtis Blaydes defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 221 via unanimous decision and landed 10 takedowns in the process.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and Michaela Vernava caught up with the No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender to talk about his big win, the boos he received after his victory in Australia, what’s next for him in his career and how he kills time on long flights.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

