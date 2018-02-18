Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers Share Pre-Race Kiss At Daytona 500

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers recently became the sports world’s hottest new item, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback was at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday to support Patrick in her final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Patrick is racing in the Daytona 500 as the first leg of the “Danica Double,” as she will compete Sunday and in the Indianapolis 500 before retiring from racing.

Before “The Great American Race” got underway, Rodgers gave his new sweetheart a good-luck kiss on pit row.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick got in some PDA prior to the #Daytona500 [ap] pic.twitter.com/l4zwPcWbmh — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) February 18, 2018

Patrick began dating Rodgers shortly after breaking up with longtime boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and the two went Instagram official with a beach photo Saturday.