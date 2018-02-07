Danica Patrick Shares Body Photos, Positive Message In Instagram Sequel

Following her upcoming runs in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500, Danica Patrick will retire from professional racing.
She certainly hasn’t shown any signs of retiring from social media, though.
Last summer, Patrick shared side-by-side body photos along with a positive message about why women shouldn’t be discouraged by other someone else’s “perfect” pictures, which might be manipulated or misleading. The Instagram post went viral, and Patrick later explained why she uses social media to communicate such messages.
Well, Patrick apparently felt she needed to repeat herself, because she shared a nearly identical post Tuesday morning.
Check this out:
I posted a before and after pic a while back that showed the difference between a stylized pic and “normal”. This is same lighting, same pose, just a clothing adjustment. Girls, it’s easy to look at pictures on social and get wrapped up in perfection. I’m not perfect, and neither is anyone else. As long as you’re putting in the work and eating well, your body will respond. But more importantly, your mind will. You will start saying things like – I can, I will, I’m strong, I feel good, I am happy…… the looks just come as a result of loving yourself through respect and positive self talk. No matter what your shape is, confidence and joy shine way beyond the physical. My goal in life is to be light. To be that person that walks into a room or up to someone and they just feel better. That’s has nothing to do with the way I look. But, I bet It looks beautiful to someone who needs it. And don’t we all want to be lit up? Now go be someone’s light today. Or many if you can!
Get used to seeing plenty of these, Aaron Rodgers.
