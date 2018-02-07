Danica Patrick Shares Body Photos, Positive Message In Instagram Sequel

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Following her upcoming runs in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500, Danica Patrick will retire from professional racing.

She certainly hasn’t shown any signs of retiring from social media, though.

Last summer, Patrick shared side-by-side body photos along with a positive message about why women shouldn’t be discouraged by other someone else’s “perfect” pictures, which might be manipulated or misleading. The Instagram post went viral, and Patrick later explained why she uses social media to communicate such messages.

Well, Patrick apparently felt she needed to repeat herself, because she shared a nearly identical post Tuesday morning.

Check this out:

Get used to seeing plenty of these, Aaron Rodgers.