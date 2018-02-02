Danica Patrick Unveils Paint Scheme, Firesuit For 2018 Daytona 500

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

For one NASCAR driver, the 2018 Daytona 500 will feel much more like the Darlington throwback race.

After a long search for a sponsor, Danica Patrick recently announced that GoDaddy will represent her in her upcoming Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 bids. Nicknamed the “Danica Double,” the two-race special will be the final professional races for Patrick, who announced her retirement at the end of the 2017 NASCAR season.

GoDaddy, of course, was Patrick’s primary sponsor during her IndyCar heyday, as well as her early years in NASCAR. And on Friday, Patrick revealed the nostalgic paint scheme and firesuit she’ll bring to Daytona.

Here’s the firesuit:

And here are a couple photos of Patrick’s No. 7 GoDaddy Chevrolet Camaro:

Finally, here’s a better look at the official “Danica Double” logo, which is featured on the rear of her car:

Not bad.

It’s probably safe to say Patrick will sell merchandise bearing that logo. Furthermore, we expect to see Patrick’s new boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, at Daytona wearing plenty of “Danica Double” gear.

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season opener takes place Sunday, Feb. 18.