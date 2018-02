Danton Heinen is one of several Boston Bruins rookies who have really matured this season.

Heinen is contributing at both ends of the ice, and he’s posted 20 points in his last 23 games. With the loss of Brad Marchand due to suspension, Heinen has stepped up and has really made an impact on the Bruins offense when they’ve needed it the most.

For more on Heinen and the Bruins, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.