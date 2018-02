After a quiet first period for both teams, the Boston Bruins conceded the first goal of the game in the second period to the Buffalo Sabres.

David Pastrnak couldn’t execute a pass, and Sabres forward Evander Kane got a hold of it and finished it past B’s netminder Tuukka Rask on the breakaway.

To see the goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images