David Pastrnak wasn’t going to let his goal drought go on for too long.

After failing to light the lamp in six straight games, Pastrnak found the back of the net early in the first period against the Calgary Flames on Monday. It was the Boston Bruins forward’s 22nd goal of the season.

To see Pastrnak’s tally, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports