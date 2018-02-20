David Price Reveals Recruiting Pitch He Used To Get J.D. Martinez On Red Sox

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

David Price played with J.D. Martinez while the two were with the Detroit Tigers from 2014-15, and they will be reunited in Boston, as the Red Sox reportedly agreed to sign the free agent outfielder.

And Price’s recruiting pitch might have had sealed the deal.

The hard-throwing left-hander came to Boston before the 2016 season, signing a massive contract worth $217 million. And while his Red Sox tenure has been a bit rocky during the first two seasons, Price still sold Martinez on coming to the Red Sox.

“I told J.D. he will love the guys here in this clubhouse, but also told him he’ll get booed,” Price told USA TODAY. “He’s a quiet, soft-spoken guy, but he’ll handle it. Besides, everyone gets booed. I heard Big Papi (David Ortiz) get booed many times in Fenway.”

Martinez reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract with the Red Sox, giving them a much-needed power threat in the middle of the order.

Price noted how high the expectations are in Boston, but he knows what to tell any free agent coming to the Red Sox.

“You guys expect a lot,” Price told ESPN. “You’ve had a lot of championship teams. The Patriots have won a lot, the Celtics in ’07 or ’08, the Bruins. You guys expect a lot, and guys coming into Boston know that.

“Go out there and win,” Price continued. “Winning cures everything.”

Boston’s offense now looks to be one of the most potent in the game, especially if Martinez lives up to Hanley Ramirez’s lofty expectations.

And the Red Sox might have Price to thank for that.