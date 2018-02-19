Daytona 500: Bubba Wallace Overcome With Emotion After Runner-Up Finish

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. finished second in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, and the Richard Petty Motorsports driver couldn’t contain his emotions after the race.

Wallace’s second-place finish was the highest by a NASCAR Cup Series rookie, but, more importantly, it was the highest finish by an African-American driver in the history of “The Great American Race.” Wendell Scott’s 13th place finish in the 1966 Daytona 500 held the previous record.

After the race, Wallace received a hug from his mom and sister in the media center before talking to the media.

.@BubbaWallace and his mom, Desiree, share an embrace after finishing second in the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/gVXiBF6KBS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 19, 2018

“I’m so proud of you babe,” Wallace’s mom, Desiree, said, per ESPN.

“You act like we won the race,” Wallace told her.

“We did win,” she responded.

Wallace was overcome by his emotions when he sat down to take questions.

The emotions came pouring out after a P2 finish for @BubbaWallace.#DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/QspZyBm0TM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 19, 2018

Wallace is the first full-time African-American drive since Scott in 1971.

He avoided a number of wrecks and the hectic finish Sunday to finish right behind winner Austin Dillon, barely edging out Denny Hamlin for second place.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images